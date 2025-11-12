Delhi Government Challenges Apollo Hospital Over EWS Patient Care

The Delhi government has brought forward allegations against Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, claiming inadequate care for economically weaker section (EWS) patients. Over the past five years, the hospital attended only 9-10 percent of EWS outpatients and 7-9 percent of inpatients, falling short of the lease agreement requiring 40 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi highlighted these concerns, having reviewed an affidavit filed by Vatsala Aggarwal, a senior official from the Delhi Directorate of Health Services. The government intends to scrutinize the hospital's proposal for lease renewal based on these findings and will await an official response from the hospital.

The allegations are rooted in a 2009 Delhi High Court order, which accused the hospital of violating its lease terms. This scenario has sparked a legal battle, with the potential for the government to transfer hospital management to AIIMS if conditions persist. The case is set to be reviewed further in December.