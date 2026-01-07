CIC Demands Affidavit on Vaccine Funding Inquiry
The Central Information Commission has instructed the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to file an affidavit confirming the non-availability of information regarding government funding to Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, in response to an RTI appeal seeking detailed financial allocations to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.
- Country:
- India
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has called on the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to submit an affidavit confirming that it does not possess information regarding government funds allocated to Covid-19 vaccine producers. This directive stems from a Right to Information (RTI) appeal filed by Mahavir Singh Sharma.
Sharma's appeal sought specifics on billions of rupees purportedly given by the Indian government to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for vaccine production during the pandemic. Though DPIIT's logistics division stated the information was unavailable, the CIC mandated a formal affidavit to substantiate this claim.
The commission's order highlighted no fault in DPIIT's initial reply, emphasizing the affidavit's necessity for formal record-keeping. DPIIT has been given a 15-day deadline to dispatch the affidavit via post and the CIC portal, ensuring Sharma also receives a copy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
