Strengthening the Backbone: India's Bold Push to Reinforce Nursing and Midwifery

India's Union Health Ministry, in collaboration with WHO and Jhpiego, organized a three-day consultation to evaluate nursing policies and practices. Attendees included key stakeholders who discussed workforce distribution, quality assurance, and leadership development, aiming to align with India's healthcare priorities and Sustainable Development Goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry, in partnership with WHO and Jhpiego, launched a national consultation on nursing policy priorities. The three-day event focused on strengthening the nursing and midwifery sector through policy reviews and best practices.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava described nurses and midwives as crucial components of India's healthcare framework. Reforms like the establishment of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission reflect significant strides in modernizing governance and education.

Dr. V.K. Paul from NITI Aayog and WHO's Dr. Payden lauded India's advancements, emphasizing in-service training and skill enhancement. Participants discussed equitable workforce distribution and career development, aligning with international strategies to reinforce the global nursing workforce.

