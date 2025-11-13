Spain Tightens Biosecurity: Nationwide Poultry Lockdown to Contain Bird Flu

Spain's Agriculture Ministry has taken decisive action to combat the escalation of bird flu by enforcing a full-scale lockdown on poultry across the nation. This measure seeks to safeguard the country from the increasing threat posed by avian influenza.

The move comes in response to a troubling uptick in bird flu outbreaks throughout Europe, with Spain itself recording 14 cases since July, particularly in regions such as Castille and Leon. The directive builds upon previous restrictions that targeted designated high-risk areas.

Under the newly expanded order, all poultry farms, regardless of size or type, must adhere to strict biosecurity measures. These include prohibitions against the use of untreated surface water, the keeping of ducks and geese with other poultry, and hosting bird fairs or exhibitions, all to prevent potential transmission by migratory birds.

(With inputs from agencies.)