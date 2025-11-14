The Peptide Craze: Unproven Wellness Hacks Spark Controversy

The allure of off-label peptides is captivating Americans seeking alternative wellness solutions. Despite lacking FDA approval, these substances are promoted for muscle growth and anti-aging.

The surge is driven by influential endorsements, though safety remains questionable. Prominent figures advocate for these treatments, which often lack sufficient clinical validation.

The FDA faces challenges in regulating this market, as proponents lobby for looser restrictions. This raises concerns over public health safety and the reliability of such untested therapies.