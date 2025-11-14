Empowering Tomorrow: Mothers Unite Against Youth Vaping Crisis
Mothers Against Vaping launched an educational toolkit to raise awareness among youths about the dangers of nicotine devices. The initiative involved over 500 students and features performance arts for engagement. Experts emphasize health risks and deceptive marketing of these products.
Mothers Against Vaping, a coalition of concerned women, has launched an educational toolkit to counter the rising 'vaping crisis' among youth. The initiative aims to educate children about the hazards of modern nicotine devices, including vapes and nicotine gums.
The launch, attended by over 500 students from Classes 8 to 12, incorporates performance arts to engage young minds in understanding the risks associated with vaping and addiction. Professor Atul Goel highlighted the deceptive marketing tactics used to attract young consumers.
Jitendramani Tripathi stressed the importance of values and cultural heritage in helping youth resist harmful influences. A poster-making competition further encouraged students to creatively express the dangers of nicotine devices.
