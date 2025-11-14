Left Menu

Unlocking the Anti-Aging Secrets of Exercise: A New Discovery

A recent study reveals how exercise triggers a whole-body anti-aging response, primarily through the kidneys, which release the metabolite betaine. Remarkably, betaine alone can mimic many benefits of exercise, offering potential for those unable to engage in regular physical activity.

14-11-2025
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
A groundbreaking study unveils the mechanisms by which exercise initiates an anti-aging cascade throughout the body. Researchers have identified the kidneys as a crucial component in this process, releasing a metabolite named betaine that rejuvenates the body and reduces inflammation.

Intriguingly, supplementing betaine independently can reproduce several benefits associated with long-term training, including improved cognition and reduced inflammation. The study, published in the journal Cell, highlights betaine's role in providing similar advantages to physical activity, offering hope for those unable to exercise regularly.

With detailed observations of volunteers through various exercise regimens, scientists noted that the kidneys play a central role in managing the body's response to training. The research elucidates the 'exercise paradox' by demonstrating how short-term activity triggers stress, whereas sustained training promotes health.

