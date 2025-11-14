The Great Indian Product Hunt: Unbox Health's Path to Transparency
Unbox Health is redefining consumer standards with its initiative, The Great Indian Product Hunt. This campaign empowers consumers to select which packaged foods and supplements face independent lab testing. The objective is to enhance trust in product claims amid the booming USD 70 billion Indian nutrition market.
In an era where transparency is paramount, Unbox Health has launched The Great Indian Product Hunt, an ambitious project aimed at redefining the credibility of India's packaged food industry. The initiative calls on consumers to vote on products for independent lab testing.
This campaign is crucial as the nutrition market in India exceeds USD 70 billion, yet skepticism over health claims persists. With only 18% of consumers fully trusting product labels, Unbox Health seeks to narrow this gap by facilitating consumer-driven transparency.
Unbox Health's transparent testing model aligns with governmental health initiatives and promotes responsible marketing. Through its service, consumers can make better-informed decisions, enhancing the overall trust and integrity of the market.
