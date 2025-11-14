Left Menu

Starmer's Diplomatic Submarine Deal: A Deep Dive into Defence Politics

British PM Keir Starmer is actively supporting Saab's bid for a Polish submarine contract, a move reflecting the competitive landscape of European defence deals. The contract, part of Poland’s Orka program to modernize its navy amidst Russian tensions, features contenders like Germany, Italy, and Sweden.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is throwing his support behind Swedish defence group Saab in their bid for a major Polish submarine contract. The deal, potentially worth billions of euros, underscores the intense competition among European nations for lucrative defence agreements.

While Saab highlighted that its submarines are specifically designed for the unique conditions of the Baltic Sea, the broader context is Poland's 'Orka' programme to revitalize its naval capabilities amid rising tensions with Russia. A swift decision on the deal, involving other contenders from Germany, Italy, and beyond, is expected soon.

Starmer's joint letter with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, affirms their confidence in enhancing Baltic Sea security through the Swedish proposal. This action reflects broader geopolitical maneuverings as European countries ramp up military spending.

