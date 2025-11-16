Left Menu

Cancer Crisis: Alarming Trends in Jammu Region

The State Cancer Institute at Government Medical College Jammu reported 9,427 cancer cases over five years, with most being advanced-stage diagnoses. Men were more affected than women. Lung cancer was the most prevalent type. Jammu had the highest regional case count, and the elderly were most affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:58 IST
Cancer Crisis: Alarming Trends in Jammu Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive report from the State Cancer Institute at Government Medical College Jammu has revealed a startling number of 9,427 cancer cases documented over a five-year span. The majority of these patients sought medical assistance only when the disease had advanced to Stage III or Stage IV.

Hospital-Based Cancer Registry data spanning from 2020 to 2024 shows a male-to-female patient ratio of 1.31:1, with males experiencing a greater cancer burden. Lung cancer surfaced as the predominant malignancy, accounting for 1,338 cases. Following this were head and neck cancers with 1,005 cases and breast cancer with 704 cases.

Jammu district emerged as the area with the highest number of cases, totaling 3,671. Data indicated that 4,234 of the reported cases were in patients aged 60-80 years. Alarmingly, a significant portion of diagnoses occurred in Stage III and IV, highlighting a critical issue in early cancer detection and treatment access.

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Assembly List Handed Over to Governor

Bihar's Assembly List Handed Over to Governor

 India
2
Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Struggles

Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Strugg...

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Reviews Security Post Tragic Explosion

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Reviews Security Post Tragic Explosion

 India
4
Unintentional Tragedy: Investigations Underway at Nowgam Police Station Blast Site

Unintentional Tragedy: Investigations Underway at Nowgam Police Station Blas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025