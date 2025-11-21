Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novartis sees sales boost from key cancer drugs

Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Thursday forecast sales growth of 5% to 6% per year to 2030, on a currency-adjusted basis, as higher forecast peak sales for cancer drugs Kisqali and Scemblix offset losses from expiring patents. Shares of the company rose about 1% in early trade. They have gained 16% so far this year. Novartis has been on a $30-billion spending spree on acquisitions and licensing deals this year to bolster its pipeline ahead of patent expiries for its top-selling heart treatment Entresto and asthma drug Xolair.

US CDC adopts Kennedy's anti-vaccine views on recast website

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recast the vaccine safety section of its website on Wednesday to align with the view of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that childhood vaccines cause autism, countering decades of science showing them to be safe. The U.S. public health agency's website was changed to say, "The claim 'vaccines do not cause autism' is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism."

Solventum to buy Acera Surgical for up to $850 million

Medical device maker Solventum said on Thursday it would acquire privately held Acera Surgical for up to $850 million to expand its wound care portfolio. Under the terms of the agreement, Solventum would pay $725 million in cash and additional up to $125 million contingent on the achievement of certain milestones. Shares of the Minnesota-based company were up nearly 5% in early trading.

Austria reports bird flu outbreak on farm, WOAH agency says

Austria reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a goose farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday, as Europe faces a surge in the deadly disease. The virus was detected in a flock of 645 geese in the town of Steyr, causing the death of 50 birds, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from the Austrian authorities.

Pfizer in $41.5 million settlement with Texas over ADHD drug for children

Pfizer and supplier Tris Pharma reached a $41.5 million settlement with Texas to resolve a lawsuit claiming they defrauded the state's Medicaid program over alleged quality control lapses in a medicine to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Wednesday the settlement resolves a November 2023 lawsuit accusing the companies of manipulating testing for Quillivant XR between 2012 and 2018, to ensure it would comply with federal law and remain eligible for sale.

Suspected tuberculosis outbreak at Ecuador prison kills 10 inmates

Ecuador's prison authority said on Wednesday that 10 inmates at the Litoral prison in the capital Guayaquil were found dead between Monday and Tuesday, possibly from tuberculosis. "Apparently the cause of death is tuberculosis. We are waiting for forensic results for an official determination," the agency said.

Halma lifts annual revenue forecast on strong US data centre demand

British health and safety device maker Halma raised its annual revenue growth forecast on Thursday after reporting a surge in half-year profit, fuelled by strong U.S. demand for its photonics products used in data centre construction. Data centers have been at the core of the expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructures, with companies in the supply chain also benefiting from massive investments by technology companies.

