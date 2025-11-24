Left Menu

Setback for Novo Nordisk's Semaglutide in Alzheimer's Trials

Novo Nordisk reported that the oral version of its semaglutide drug did not achieve the primary goal of slowing cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients during late-stage trials. Despite success in treating obesity and diabetes, entering the Alzheimer's market remains challenging for GLP-1 medicines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:01 IST
Setback for Novo Nordisk's Semaglutide in Alzheimer's Trials
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a disappointing turn for Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical giant has announced that its oral version of semaglutide failed to meet the primary objective in late-stage trials focused on Alzheimer's patients. The data revealed that the drug, which has seen success in treating conditions such as obesity and diabetes, did not significantly slow cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer's.

Currently, Alzheimer's treatment options are limited, and Novo Nordisk was hoping to tap into this vast market with its GLP-1 medication, known as Rybelsus in pill form. Originally approved for type 2 diabetes, Rybelsus, along with Novo's bestsellers like Ozempic and Wegovy, shares the active ingredient semaglutide.

This setback highlights the complex challenges pharmaceutical companies face when seeking to expand the application of successful treatments into new therapeutic areas. It underscores the need for further research and development in Alzheimer's disease, an area with significant unmet medical needs.

TRENDING

1
Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

 Global
2
Governors Unite: Strengthening Uttar Pradesh and Assam Partnership

Governors Unite: Strengthening Uttar Pradesh and Assam Partnership

 India
3
Building a Future-Ready Healthcare System: Industry and Policymaker Partnerships

Building a Future-Ready Healthcare System: Industry and Policymaker Partners...

 India
4
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025