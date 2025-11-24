Left Menu

Delhi Faces Spike in Malaria as Dengue Cases Decline

Delhi has reported 67 malaria cases in November, the highest in four years, while dengue cases declined sharply. Malaria cases peaked in September and October, with no deaths reported. Chikungunya cases are fewer than last year but higher than in some previous years, according to MCD data.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is witnessing a concerning increase in malaria cases, with 67 infections reported in November—its highest tally for this month in four years—according to recent data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Comparatively, dengue cases have significantly decreased, with only 1,309 reported this year, a drastic drop from 4,978 in 2024 and 7,011 in 2023. However, two dengue-related deaths have occurred in 2025.

Meanwhile, chikungunya infections stand at 23 so far this month, a decrease from 75 in November 2024. Overall, the city has recorded 156 chikungunya cases this year, lower than last year's numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

