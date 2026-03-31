CBI Arrests MCD Officer on Bribery Charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officer on allegations of bribery, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The officer, identified as Lieutenant Colonel Abhishek Kumar Mishra, who serves as the Deputy Commissioner for Shahdara North, MCD, is accused of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 4 lakh.

Officials revealed that the arrest was part of an operation following credible information regarding Mishra's demand for the bribe. The investigation is ongoing, with further details yet to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)