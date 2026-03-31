CBI Arrests MCD Officer on Bribery Charges
The CBI has arrested Lt Col Abhishek Kumar Mishra, a senior officer at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh. As the Deputy Commissioner of Shahdara North, MCD, Mishra was apprehended following information received about his bribe solicitation. Further details are pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officer on allegations of bribery, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
The officer, identified as Lieutenant Colonel Abhishek Kumar Mishra, who serves as the Deputy Commissioner for Shahdara North, MCD, is accused of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 4 lakh.
Officials revealed that the arrest was part of an operation following credible information regarding Mishra's demand for the bribe. The investigation is ongoing, with further details yet to emerge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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