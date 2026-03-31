Delhi MCD Bribery Scandal: CBI Nabs Deputy Commissioner and Aide

In a significant development in the capital's landscape of bureaucratic corruption, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) one day of custody to interrogate Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Deputy Commissioner Lt. Col. Abhishek Kumar Mishra and his alleged accomplice Devanshu Gautam. The move comes in connection with a bribery case where the duo is accused of demanding Rs 4 lakh from an MCD employee in exchange for favorable proceedings.

The CBI, in a detailed statement, disclosed that the bribery funds were initially accepted by Gautam on behalf of Mishra. The money was then allegedly handed over to Mishra's spouse, from whom the agency subsequently recovered the cash. Judge Dig Vinay Singh, presiding over the case, deemed the one-day police custody necessary despite the CBI's request for a longer duration.

Emerging details indicate that the accused orchestrated the bribery to influence departmental inquiries against MCD employees under suspension. Legal representatives for Mishra argued against the remand, but the court persisted in its decision. With the CBI possessing recorded conversations and eyewitness testimonies, the inquiry now pivots towards potentially unraveling further conspiracies and beneficiaries within the municipal corporation's ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)