St. Judes and Citi India Open Ambitious Cancer Care Facility in Mumbai

St. Judes, in collaboration with Citi India, inaugurated a new cancer care facility in Navi Mumbai, providing free accommodation and holistic care for over 700 underprivileged families annually. Located at Tata Memorial Centre's ACTREC, the 12-storey complex represents the largest facility by St. Judes to date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:31 IST
The Tata Memorial Centre's ACTREC in Navi Mumbai now houses St. Judes' largest facility, offering free accommodation for over 700 cancer-afflicted children annually. This significant development was made possible through the support of Citi India, which funded the project's construction and operational costs.

St. Judes centres cater to underprivileged families seeking cancer treatment for their children in Mumbai. They provide not only accommodation but also essential services like meals, counselling, education, and transportation, significantly enhancing recovery prospects.

The facility's inauguration was attended by K Balasubramanian, CEO of Citi India, who celebrated its role in expanding the city's cancer care infrastructure. Since 2014, Citi has been actively contributing to St. Judes through various initiatives that aim to assist cancer-affected children and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

