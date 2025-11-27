Unveiling the Hidden Triggers of Diabetes: Beyond Sugar

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital is challenging the conventional views on diabetes by revealing lesser-known factors beyond sugar that silently elevate the risk for many individuals. Through expert insights and preventive strategies, the hospital urges a rethinking of diabetes prevention, advocating for a holistic approach centered on scientific evidence.

Chronic stress, inadequate sleep, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy fats are among the hidden triggers identified by diabetes specialists. These factors collectively contribute to insulin resistance, weight gain, and increased blood glucose levels. Early detection of signs such as persistent fatigue and frequent urination can avert serious complications, underscoring the importance of vigilant health monitoring.

With a suite of awareness initiatives, personalized treatment plans, and state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital stands as a leader in diabetes care. The institution emphasizes lifestyle modifications and regular health screenings as pivotal in managing diabetes. The hospital's commitment remains steadfast in offering comprehensive care and ensuring the community transitions towards healthier, diabetes-free lives.