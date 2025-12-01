Recognizing ASHA Workers: A Call for Dignity and Rights

In a strong appeal to the government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for the regularization of ASHA workers, emphasizing the essential role they play in the rural healthcare sector.

Sharing her message on social media, Gandhi Vadra highlighted that these workers, who are often on the frontlines, deserve recognition as formal employees, which is currently being denied by Prime Minister Modi's administration.

Despite their extensive contributions, ASHA workers are only categorized as volunteers, receiving meager honorariums instead of fair wages. Gandhi Vadra argues that this situation is unjust and calls for immediate reform to ensure the dignity and respect of these vital workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)