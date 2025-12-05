Left Menu

Russia says Azov Sea's port of Temryuk damaged in Ukrainian attack

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 10:39 IST
Azov Sea's port infrastructure in Russia's Temryuk was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack, the local emergencies center said on Friday.

"There was a fire... Special and emergency services are working on site," the center said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 41 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one over the Krasnodar region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

