Russia says Azov Sea's port of Temryuk damaged in Ukrainian attack

Azov Sea's port infrastructure in Russia's Temryuk was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack, the local emergencies center said on Friday.

"There was a fire... Special and emergency services are working on site," the center said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 41 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one over the Krasnodar region.

