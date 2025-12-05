Russia says Azov Sea's port of Temryuk damaged in Ukrainian attack
Azov Sea's port infrastructure in Russia's Temryuk was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack, the local emergencies center said on Friday.
"There was a fire... Special and emergency services are working on site," the center said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.
The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 41 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one over the Krasnodar region.
