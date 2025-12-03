Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 9.59 cr to buy fake medicine detection devices

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 9.59 crore for the purchase of eight devices that will help detect counterfeit drugs and strengthen checking of fake and substandard medicines in public hospitals.

The devices will be installed in the Thane, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Akola, Latur and Nagpur divisions. Each division will get one device for quick testing of the quality and chemical composition of medicines supplied to government health facilities.

The main equipment includes a Handheld Raman Analyser with software and updated digital libraries. It will be bought through the single-source method, while other supporting items will be purchased through the tender process. The cost of each complete kit is Rs 1,19,99,200, the GR said.

The total cost of Rs 9,59,93,600 will be met from the 2025-26 budget under the medical procurement head. The Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority will handle the purchase, inspection, storage, distribution and proper use of the devices, the resolution added.

