655 antiquities have been retrieved from foreign countries since 1976: Govt tells Parl

A total of 655 antiquities have been retrieved from foreign countries since 1976, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

He was also asked whether the government has implemented conservation and development projects for the revival of heritage sites across the country.

''No such special projects for conservation and development of heritage sites has been initiated,'' the minister said.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) takes up conservation and maintenance work of 3,685 ancient monuments and archaeological sites of national importance, including the provision of amenities like drinking water, toilet blocks, pathways and landscaping etc, across the country.

''Maintenance of these monuments and sites is a continuous process and is taken up as per the need and availability of resources,'' he said.

The National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities, established in 2007, has documented and published data for 11,406 built heritage and sites, and 12,46,211 antiquities. The data has been published on the NMMA website, he added.

In a separate query, he was asked whether the government has decided to open the conservation of centrally protected monuments to private players, including corporates, PSUs and non-profit organisations.

The government set up the National Culture Fund (NCF) in 1996 as a trust under the Charitable Endowment Act, 1890 with an objective to mobilise extra resources through a public-private partnership (PPP) mode towards conservation and development of heritage sites, and overall promotion of India's cultural heritage, the minister said.

''A donor/sponsor while making contributions to the NCF can indicate a project to be taken up for conservation or developing amenities around any monument. The conservation of protected monuments is carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the same is maintained by them. All donor agencies comply with the norms set up by NCF and ASI. ''The progress of projects approved by the NCF under PPP mode for Centrally Protected Monuments are regularly monitored by the Project Implementation Committee involving ASI, Donor and NCF,'' he added.

He was also asked whether any ''pilot projects'' have been initiated under this model, and if so, the details of monuments selected, agencies involved and funds allocated.

''No pilot project has been initiated to allow private players, including corporate, PSUs or non-profit organisations, for conservation of Centrally Protected Monuments,'' the Union minister said.

