Britain lifts blanket ban on Spanish pork imports, adopts regional controls
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Wednesday it would allow pork imports from parts of Spain unaffected by African swine fever (ASF), reversing a blanket ban imposed last week after the country reported its first cases of the disease in more than three decades.
The move aligns Britain with the European Union's regionalisation approach, which restricts trade only from outbreak zones.
Spain confirmed nine ASF infections in wild boar near Barcelona, prompting emergency measures in Catalonia, a region central to pig farming. The virus does not affect humans but is fatal to pigs and has no vaccine or cure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Spain plans wild boar cull amid swine fever outbreak that hit exports
UPDATE 1-Britain lifts blanket ban on Spanish pork imports, adopts regional controls
Spain plans wild boar cull to curb population after swine fever outbreak
Spain announces $1.5 billion package to boost electric vehicle market
Anabel's lost year illustrates the failings of Spain's breast cancer program