Left Menu

Police in Spain make 11 arrests over alleged smuggling of 300 foreign workers

The trips were made in vans, some of which didnt meet safety standards, police said, adding that on one occasion a Nepalese national died in a traffic accident.Police allege that in many cases, the victims employed by the criminal network didnt receive pay for months of work, besides being provided very basic meals.According to the World Bank, over 20 per cent of Nepals 30 million people live in poverty.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:56 IST
Police in Spain make 11 arrests over alleged smuggling of 300 foreign workers
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police on Thursday said they had broken up a criminal network linked to smuggling 300 workers into the country, mostly from Nepal.

The workers were placed illegally on farms in central and eastern Spain.

Police arrested 11 people and are investigating two others.

A total of 322 people, most from Nepal, were among the victims. Of those, 294 lacked proper documentation to live and work in Spain.

In a statement, police said most of those smuggled had entered on tourist visas — including for other countries within the European Union's so-called Schengen area, which is made up of 25 of the 27 EU member countries, plus Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.

Once in Spain, the workers were recruited and moved to various parts of the country, where their labour rights were denied, police said.

In a video released by Spanish police, scores of people sat side-by-side on mattresses lined up in a dingy, low-lit room.

Police said the criminal network arranged for the victims' accommodation in Albacete, in south east Spain. They were crammed into rooms with poor ventilation and limited access to bathrooms in "living conditions that were completely undignified and inhumane," police said.

From that location, they were allegedly transported on a daily basis to farms. The trips were made in vans, some of which didn't meet safety standards, police said, adding that on one occasion a Nepalese national died in a traffic accident.

Police allege that in many cases, the victims employed by the criminal network didn't receive pay for months of work, besides being provided very basic meals.

According to the World Bank, over 20 per cent of Nepal's 30 million people live in poverty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

 Global
2
Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

 Global
3
Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

 United States
4
Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, president says

Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, pr...

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025