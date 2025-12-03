Left Menu

J'khand health min inaugurates 100-bed modern wing on East Singhbhum Sadar hospital premises

Ansari said that earlier, there was not a single sickle cell anaemia laboratory in the entire Kolhan region, comprising East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:20 IST
Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari on Wednesday inaugurated a 100-bed modern wing and a sickle cell anaemia laboratory on the premises of East Singhbhum Sadar hospital here.

The sickle cell anaemia laboratory has been developed in co-operation with Tata Steel Foundation, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the infrastructure expansion will strengthen the health services.

''We will develop district hospitals to minimise the need for referral... The state government is committed to providing quality healthcare facilities. The hospital has been developed in line with modern healthcare standards and will have trained doctors and nurses,'' he said.

Ansari said that earlier, there was not a single sickle cell anaemia laboratory in the entire Kolhan region, comprising East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.

