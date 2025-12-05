Construction begins on Waikato’s new medical school to boost NZ’s primary care

Construction has officially begun on the New Zealand Graduate School of Medicine in Waikato, marking one of the most significant investments in Aotearoa’s medical workforce in decades. Announced by Health Minister Simeon Brown and Universities Minister Dr Shane Reti, the milestone brings the Government closer to its plan to train more GPs and improve access to primary healthcare, especially in regional and rural New Zealand.

Minister Brown described the sod-turning ceremony as a defining moment not only for the University of Waikato but for the country’s future health workforce.

With $82.85 million in Government funding and more than $150 million contributed by the University and philanthropic partners, the initiative represents a long-term investment designed to reshape the medical education landscape and address ongoing shortages in the primary care sector.

A Modern, Graduate-Entry Pathway Into Medicine

Cabinet’s approval of the business case in July allowed the University to advance new teaching facilities, expand academic capability, and begin clinical placement planning. Unlike traditional undergraduate medical programmes, Waikato’s school will offer a graduate-entry model, enabling students from diverse academic backgrounds to enter medicine.

This approach is expected to produce a more flexible, mature, and multidisciplinary cohort of doctors, improving cultural competency, broadening clinical perspectives, and strengthening the resilience of the healthcare workforce.

The programme aims to support a stronger and more diverse pipeline of GPs by attracting students who already have experience in fields like biomedical sciences, psychology, public health, nursing, and rural health studies.

Training More Doctors to Meet New Zealand’s Growing Need

From 2028, the Waikato medical school will train an additional 120 doctors each year—significantly boosting domestic training capacity. This is in addition to the 100 extra medical school places being added at the Universities of Otago and Auckland between 2024 and 2026.

Minister Brown emphasised that these combined initiatives represent one of the most substantial expansions of the medical workforce pipeline in New Zealand’s history.

“Together, these investments will increase the number of New Zealand-trained doctors, improve timely access to care, and strengthen our primary care system nationwide,” he said.

Strong Focus on Rural and Regional Health

A defining feature of the new medical school is its commitment to rural and regional training. Students will undertake clinical placements in community-based settings, including rural clinics and small regional hospitals—areas most affected by doctor shortages.

“This is about making it easier for people to see a doctor when they need one,” Minister Brown said. “A workforce trained in rural settings is more likely to remain in those communities, improving health outcomes and reducing long-term pressures.”

The school aligns with the Government’s broader Primary Care Tactical Action Plan, which seeks to address immediate workforce gaps while simultaneously building long-term capacity.

Regional Growth and Economic Benefits

Universities Minister Dr Shane Reti highlighted the project’s significance for the region’s development.

“By expanding its training programmes, the University of Waikato is not only growing its academic capability but also stimulating economic activity across Hamilton and the wider Waikato,” Dr Reti said.

“This is more than a new building—it's an investment in people. Students will be able to train closer to home while contributing to a future-ready, regionally connected healthcare workforce.”

The establishment of the school is also expected to attract research funding, create new health-sector jobs, strengthen partnerships with local iwi and health providers, and support innovation in rural health delivery models.

First Students Arriving in 2028

The first cohort will begin their studies in 2028, marking the start of a new chapter in New Zealand’s medical education system.