"Does Madurai need development or politics?": MK Stalin hits back at BJP over Karthigai Deepam row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday took a jibe at the BJP over the Madurai Karthigai Deepam row, saying people will decide if they need development or politics in the city. The controversy sparked after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upheld the single-bench order and directed that the petitioner, along with ten others, be permitted to go up to the Deepam pillar on the Thirupparankundram hilltop to light the Karthigai Deepam. The BJP protested in Madurai, claiming that the ruling DMK defied the court order.

In an X post, CM Stalin invoked the demand for Madurai metro rail and completion of AIIMS in the city, as a counter to the ongoing row after the BJP held a protest on Thursday. "Does Madurai need development politics or politics? The people will decide. Metro Rail, AIIMS, New Factories & Jobs! These are what the people living there are asking for Madurai's development," MK Stalin wrote.

For centuries, Thiruparankundram hill has been regarded as a centre of religious coexistence and communal harmony. The hill houses the historic Subramaniya Swamy Temple, the Kasi Viswanathar Temple, and the Sikkander Badusha Dargah, a 17th-century mosque built long after the temples came into existence. Earlier this week, acting on a petition filed by a right-wing activist, Justice GR Swaminathan ordered state authorities to ensure that the sacred lamp was lit atop the hill. However, government officials viewed this as a break from the longstanding practice of lighting the lamp at the nearby Deepa Mandapam, a ritual followed for several years.

Following this, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court permitted the petitioner to go up to the Deepam pillar on the Thirupparankundram hilltop to light the Karthigai Deepam, while ordering the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide adequate security, after it found that its earlier order on the ritual had been wilfully disobeyed. BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan slammed the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that the DMK is "brazenly defying the court order allowing the lighting" of the sacred Karthigai Deepam lamp. Kesavan accused the ruling party of showing "bitterness" towards Hindu beliefs and devotees. (ANI)

