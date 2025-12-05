Left Menu

Arunachal: IRBn head constable held with drugs

An independent witness was also present during the proceedings.The individual was identified as 44-year-old Jalam Wangpan, a resident of Pumao in Longding district and a head constable in the 3rd battalion of IRBN.Police said that during the search of the scooter, approximately 7.1 grams of heroin was recovered with an estimated market value of Rs 30,000.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-12-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 11:46 IST
The Itanagar Capital Police has arrested an India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) head constable after he was found in possession of heroin during a naka-checking operation, officials said on Friday.

During checking at the Chimpu checkpost, a scooter rider appeared suspicious. He was intercepted for verification, following which the matter was immediately reported to Itanagar SP Jummar Basar, who instructed swift and lawful action.

A special team led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi reached the spot on Wednesday. To ensure transparency and maintain legal protocol, town planning officer-cum-special magistrate Dacha Bagang was called to witness the search. An independent witness was also present during the proceedings.

The individual was identified as 44-year-old Jalam Wangpan, a resident of Pumao in Longding district and a head constable in the 3rd battalion of IRBN.

Police said that during the search of the scooter, approximately 7.1 grams of heroin was recovered with an estimated market value of Rs 30,000. The substance was seized, sealed and labeled at the spot as per the NDPS Act.

Wangpan was taken into custody, and a case has been registered at Chimpu Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.

