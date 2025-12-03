UP: Baghpat launches reusable pad initiative to promote menstrual hygiene, safe disposal

The Baghpat district administration on Wednesday announced the launch of ''Nira'', an initiative aimed at addressing menstrual hygiene challenges using reusable cotton-based sanitary pads. The initiative, led by District Magistrate Asmita Lal, will provide plastic- and chemical-free reusable pads made from 100 per cent cotton. According to officials, the pads can be used for two to three years, significantly reducing the financial burden on rural households.

The programme will be formally launched on Thursday at Ravidas Mandir in a Baraut Nagar Palika ward.

The initiative is being organised with corporate social responsibility (CSR) support from the Rama Medical College, in collaboration with UNICEF India and the Indian Red Cross Society.

Lal said during Mission Shakti outreach programmes and school inspections, many girls and women raised concerns about the high cost and limited availability of safe sanitary pads.

''Based on their feedback, Nira has been developed as a sustainable and environment-friendly solution for the district,'' she said.

Officials said growing pollution from disposable pads and challenges in waste disposal were also key reasons behind the initiative. Used pads thrown in drains, open spaces, or garbage sites pose infection risks, while burning them in some areas harms the environment. The reusable model, they said, will help mitigate these issues.

The administration plans to run Nira not only as a distribution drive but also as an awareness campaign. Women will be trained in proper use, washing, sun-drying and hygiene practices, with a user guide prepared in simple language.

Lal added that the district also plans to involve women from self-help groups in pad production to boost local manufacturing, availability, and employment. Special ''Nira kits'' will be distributed to schoolgirls as part of the programme.

