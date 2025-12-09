Modern Revival: IRCS Hospital Transformed for Quality Healthcare

Lt Governor V K Saxena has inaugurated the redeveloped Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) hospital located in East Delhi's Dilshad Garden. Previously a once-iconic facility, the hospital had deteriorated into disrepair with dwindling patient visits. Saxena, upon assuming his role, was determined to revive the hospital, transforming it into a modern healthcare center.

Efforts to modernize the hospital included leveraging limited funds and arranging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding. The Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited was enlisted to execute construction improvements. During Monday's inauguration, Saxena praised the resolve and dedication of the new management and staff, emphasizing the significance of their pursuit and strategic funding in achieving development previously deemed unlikely.

With its modern facelift, the IRCS Hospital in Dilshad Garden now boasts new facilities, including outpatient and inpatient services, laboratories, and amenities for staff and visitors. A comprehensive range of medical services is offered, featuring AYUSH, OPD, and specialized consultancy. The hospital is also enhanced with features for accessibility and patient convenience, establishing it as a new leader in maternity and child care.

(With inputs from agencies.)