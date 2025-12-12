China's New Contraceptive Tax Sparks Debate

China is preparing to introduce a value-added tax on contraceptive drugs and products for the first time in over three decades, aligning this move with efforts to encourage families to have more children. Starting January 1, contraceptives like condoms will no longer be tax-exempt, carrying a standard 13% value-added tax.

This tax change has sparked a flurry of reactions on Chinese social media, where it has been trending. Critics point out that raising a child incurs far higher costs compared to buying taxed contraceptives. Experts express concern over potential rises in unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases as a result of increased costs for contraceptives.

Despite China's efforts to adapt its family planning policies, including raising the birth limit to three children in 2021, demographic challenges persist. The tax is unlikely to significantly impact reproductive decisions, say experts, due to the high cost of childrearing. Nonetheless, the majority of birth control responsibility falls on women, who may feel their reproductive choices are being manipulated.

