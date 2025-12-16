Tamil Nadu MPs Join Forces for TB-Free India Drive

In a significant move to bolster the fight against tuberculosis (TB), Union Health Minister J P Nadda convened a meeting with Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu. This focused interaction, part of the 'Parliamentarians Championing a TB-Mukt Bharat' initiative, seeks to fortify the state's role in India's expansive TB elimination campaign.

The meeting, held at the extended Parliament House Annexe during the ongoing Winter session, highlighted the essential role of elected officials in driving local action, reducing societal stigma, and promoting timely detection and treatment. Nadda, who also engaged with MPs from other states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, stressed the necessity of continued political commitment and community participation.

Highlighting India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the health minister pointed out a significant decline in TB cases and mortality, surpassing global averages. He praised Tamil Nadu for its proactive 'Jan Bhagidari' approach but acknowledged challenges in urban slums and tribal areas. Nadda urged MPs to maintain their focus on early detection and community mobilisation to ensure a TB-free future.

(With inputs from agencies.)