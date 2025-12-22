Left Menu

Influenza Preparedness: A National Call to Action

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized the importance of preparedness for the upcoming influenza season at the Chintan Shivir. Organized by NCDC and WHO India, the event focused on developing a structured approach to influenza prevention and response, involving multiple governmental departments and states across India.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has urged enhanced preparedness and response mechanisms in anticipation of an expected rise in influenza cases this season.

Speaking at the two-day 'Chintan Shivir', organized by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with WHO India, Nadda highlighted the need for interministerial and intersectoral collaboration for a robust influenza response.

Within this framework, the event emphasized the importance of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the need for a multi-sectoral approach to bolster emergency preparedness and response systems throughout India.

