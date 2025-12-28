Hospital Chaos: Patient Mistakenly Declared Dead Sparks Outcry

A major blunder at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur has left medical staff in hot water after a living patient was mistakenly declared dead. This startling error was discovered when police arrived to transport the supposed corpse, revealing the patient alive and well, sparking an immediate inquiry.

The incident unfolded when a junior resident doctor erroneously completed paperwork for the wrong patient, mistakenly certifying Vinod, who was very much alive, as deceased. This documentation error led to the suspension of the doctor and a nurse, exposing vulnerabilities in the hospital's procedures.

A fact-finding committee has been promptly established to investigate the debacle, with senior hospital officials assuring that corrective steps will be implemented. Meanwhile, the real deceased patient, an unidentified elderly man, continues to await final post-mortem procedures.

