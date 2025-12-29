Intas and IntegriMedical Revolutionize IVF with Needle-Free Injections

Intas Pharmaceuticals has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with IntegriMedical to introduce a needle-free injection system for IVF and gynecology treatments in India. This partnership marks a significant milestone as Intas becomes the first company in the country to offer such advanced therapeutic techniques, enhancing the patient experience.

The innovative technology aims to set a new standard for patient-centric drug delivery systems in reproductive care, making treatments less distressing and more humane. Intas Executive Vice President Durga P Satapathy emphasized the potential of this initiative in transforming how patients experience IVF and gynecology treatments.

The collaboration is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of women each year by minimizing pain, anxiety, and treatment fatigue associated with needle use. The Needle-Free Injection System (N-FIS) employs a high-pressure jet stream mechanism, ensuring precise medication delivery without needles, furthering comfort and efficacy.

