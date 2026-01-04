Revolutionizing Maternal Care: Aam Aadmi Clinics' Impact in Punjab

The Punjab government has made significant strides in enhancing maternal healthcare accessibility with the implementation of its 'Aam Aadmi Clinics.' According to Health Minister Balbir Singh, these clinics have seen a surge in pregnant women seeking care, reaching 20,000 visits each month.

The initiative, launched four months ago, aims to decentralize maternal care and provide comprehensive services, including free ultrasound scans through a partnership with private diagnostic centers. This strategy has proven beneficial, saving families approximately Rs 1 crore in out-of-pocket expenses.

Despite the advancements, official data highlights that less than 70% of pregnant women in Punjab had received their first prenatal check-up, pointing out the critical need for such decentralized care models. The ongoing expansion of pregnancy care services in Punjab marks a transformative step in ensuring quality maternal health care is accessible to all.