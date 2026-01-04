Left Menu

Revolutionizing Gut Health: CAR T-Cell Therapy's Promise for Aging Intestines

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory researchers reveal a groundbreaking approach using CAR T-cell therapy to rejuvenate aging intestines. By targeting senescent cells, the treatment enhances gut healing, reduces inflammation, and protects against radiation damage, showing potential benefits for older adults and cancer patients.

Updated: 04-01-2026 23:52 IST
Representative Image (Photo/reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Researchers from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory have unveiled an innovative way to rejuvenate aging intestines. Their study demonstrates that CAR T-cell therapy, a powerful form of immunotherapy, can harness its potential beyond cancer treatment. By targeting the senescent cells that accumulate with age, the therapy boosts gut regeneration, diminishes inflammation, and significantly improves nutrient absorption in mice, showcasing promising results for the future of gut health in humans.

Aging often leads to a decrease in tolerance for certain foods, which may be attributed to damage in the intestinal epithelium. This crucial layer, responsible for digestion and overall gut health, usually renews every few days. However, with aging or cancer radiation exposure, this renewal process can be severely hindered, leading to complications like leaky gut syndrome. Now, scientists have found a way to stimulate intestinal repair through CAR T-cell therapy, marking a significant step forward.

Building on earlier research by CSHL Assistant Professor Corina Amor Vegas, who specializes in cellular senescence, the study focuses on removing senescent cells that refuse to die. Collaborating with Assistant Professor Semir Beyaz, the team applied CAR T cells directly to the intestines of mice, resulting in substantial improvements. The therapy not only outperformed traditional treatments in enhancing gut function post-radiation damage but also maintained benefits for over a year, suggesting immense therapeutic potential for older adults and cancer patients in clinical settings.

