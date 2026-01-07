Left Menu

ROSA Revolution: Ludhiana's First Robotic Knee Surgery Success

MASSH PROLIFE Hospital in Ludhiana has launched the ZIMMER ROSA Robotic System, becoming the city's first facility to offer robotic knee replacement surgery. This advanced system promises precise surgeries and faster recovery, marking a significant step for patient care in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An important advancement in healthcare hit Ludhiana with the launch of the ZIMMER ROSA Robotic System at MASSH PROLIFE Hospital. As the first of its kind in the city, it offers robotic assistance dedicated to knee replacement surgery.

The system was inaugurated by Dr. S. C. Ahuja, with senior doctors in attendance, highlighting a trend of increased knee replacement surgeries. Dr. Munish Goyal emphasized ROSA's benefits, including better alignment and faster recovery.

Mansi Bansal Jhunjhunwala, CEO, praised the new infrastructure, positioning it as a benchmark for robotic-assisted surgeries in Punjab, aligning with MASSH's mission of advanced yet affordable healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

