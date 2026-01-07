ROSA Revolution: Ludhiana's First Robotic Knee Surgery Success

An important advancement in healthcare hit Ludhiana with the launch of the ZIMMER ROSA Robotic System at MASSH PROLIFE Hospital. As the first of its kind in the city, it offers robotic assistance dedicated to knee replacement surgery.

The system was inaugurated by Dr. S. C. Ahuja, with senior doctors in attendance, highlighting a trend of increased knee replacement surgeries. Dr. Munish Goyal emphasized ROSA's benefits, including better alignment and faster recovery.

Mansi Bansal Jhunjhunwala, CEO, praised the new infrastructure, positioning it as a benchmark for robotic-assisted surgeries in Punjab, aligning with MASSH's mission of advanced yet affordable healthcare.

