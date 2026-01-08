Left Menu

Himachal: Bomb threat to Dharamshala Court Complex turns out to be hoax

"The complex was immediately evacuated after the information about the threat was received. The bomb squad team searched the entire premises, and nothing suspicious was found. Afterwards, the complex resumed its normal functioning," said Soumya Sambasivan, DIG, North Range, Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:25 IST
Dharamshala Judicial Court Complex (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Dharamshala Judicial Court Complex was evacuated on Thursday after authorities received a bomb threat via email, leading to an immediate security response and a detailed search of the premises, but later turned out to be a hoax, officials said. According to officials, the threatening email claimed that the complex would be blown up using an RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) at 2.35 pm. Following an alert from court authorities, police personnel, including bomb disposal squads, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area as a precaution.

Confirming the incident, Akshay Thakur, General Secretary of the Bar Association Dharamshala, told ANI, "The court received an email threatening to blow the complex. They informed the police and the complex was evacuated. The search teams are inside the complex now." The evacuation was carried out quickly to ensure the safety of advocates, court staff and litigants present at the complex at the time. Security agencies conducted a thorough search of the entire premises.

Soumya Sambasivan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), North Range, Himachal Pradesh, said that no suspicious material was found during the operation. "The complex was immediately evacuated after the information about the threat was received. The bomb squad team searched the entire premises, and nothing suspicious was found. Afterwards, the complex resumed its normal functioning," she told ANI.

Senior advocate Viany Soni was also present at the court complex during the incident. Following clearance from security agencies, the judicial complex resumed normal operations. Police are now working to trace the email's origin and identify those responsible for issuing the threat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

