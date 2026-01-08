'Awarapan 2' has crazy fandom, we're particular about making a good sequel: Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi says he is aware of the love that fans have about his 2007 film ''Awarapan'', which is why he and the team have worked hard to come up with a worthy sequel.

The 2007 action romance drama received positive reviews from critics and has gained cult status in Hashmi's fans with many calling it the best work of the actor and ''Saiyaara'' director Mohit Suri.

The sequel is led by director Nitin Kakkar and writer Bilal Siddiqui, who also wrote Aryan Khan's series directorial debut ''The Ba***ds of Bollywood'' and that famous cameo by Hashmi as an intimacy coach.

''We are putting efforts to make a good film... Like, people have 'Awarapan' tattoos, so it has that kind of fandom and craze. Hence, we are particular how we put this out," Hashmi told PTI in an interview.

"It had to be a good script and we found the journey of Shivam (his character) continuing in this one. Bilal, who has written 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', got the script. It was an interesting one," the actor said.

"Awarapan", directed by Suri and written by Mahesh Bhatt, follows Shivam (Hashmi), a hitman tasked with keeping an eye on his boss's mistress (Mrinalini Sharma). Shivam's life changes when he realises that the woman just wants to escape the clutches of the gangster to live a life of freedom.

It's being reported in the media that the release of "Awarapan 2", which was scheduled to release on April 3, is likely to be postponed due to the release of "Dhurandhar Part 2" and Yash's "Toxic".

The sequel is produced by Mukesh Bhatt. Asked about if the release date of "Awarapan 2" will be pushed ahead, Hashmi said the producers will take a call in this regard.

"I don't want to say anything about the release because that's eventually the producer's call," he said.

