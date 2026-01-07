Left Menu

Hyderabad Police's Crackdown on Food Adulteration: Zero Tolerance Policy in Action

Hyderabad Police, under Commissioner V C Sajjanar, introduces a vigorous crackdown on food adulteration, equating it with an 'attempt to murder' due to its threat to public health. Special joint task forces and new SOPs are set to enforce laws against offenders, with strict punishments promised.

  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Police will adopt a zero-tolerance stance on food adulteration, equating it to 'attempt to murder' due to its severe risk to public health, as announced by Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

During a high-level meeting, the Commissioner unveiled plans for specialized joint task forces comprising Police and Food Safety officials to eliminate the 'adulteration mafia'.

A new Standard Operating Procedure is in the works to streamline enforcement, including raids, sample collection, and the harshest penalties for habitual offenders. The initiative aims at protecting public health through decisive legal action.

