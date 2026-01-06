Health Headlines: Significant Developments in Drug Approvals and Public Health Policies

Novo Nordisk has introduced its new weight-loss pill, Wegovy, in the U.S. market, offering doses priced at $149 per month. With FDA approval in hand, Novo aims to reclaim its position in the competitive arena, primarily challenged by its rival, Eli Lilly.

The U.S. CDC reported a 'moderately severe' flu season for 2025-26, noting 11 million cases. Meanwhile, an internal memo revealed the exit of Novo's U.S. public affairs chief amid strategic repositioning efforts.

In other developments, a federal appeals court blocked proposed NIH research funding cuts, Nestle expanded a recall of infant formulas in Europe over toxin contamination, and child vaccine recommendations faced reductions that may impact future public health.

