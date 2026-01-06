Health Headlines: Significant Developments in Drug Approvals and Public Health Policies
This summary outlines recent advancements and challenges in the health sector. Key updates include Novo Nordisk's launch of the Wegovy weight-loss pill, flu season severity in the U.S., vaccine guidance changes, and new legal battles over abortion pills. These events reflect dynamic shifts in the pharmaceutical and public health landscape.
Novo Nordisk has introduced its new weight-loss pill, Wegovy, in the U.S. market, offering doses priced at $149 per month. With FDA approval in hand, Novo aims to reclaim its position in the competitive arena, primarily challenged by its rival, Eli Lilly.
The U.S. CDC reported a 'moderately severe' flu season for 2025-26, noting 11 million cases. Meanwhile, an internal memo revealed the exit of Novo's U.S. public affairs chief amid strategic repositioning efforts.
In other developments, a federal appeals court blocked proposed NIH research funding cuts, Nestle expanded a recall of infant formulas in Europe over toxin contamination, and child vaccine recommendations faced reductions that may impact future public health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
