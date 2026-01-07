Hyderabad's Hidden Threat: Aging Pipelines Pose Public Health Risk

During a recent address, BJP Corporator Akula Srivani brought to light the pressing issue of water contamination in Hyderabad, attributing the problem chiefly to the city's ageing drainage system and outdated pipeline network, some 30 to 40 years old. In a statement to ANI, she stressed the urgent need for system replacements to avert potential public health hazards.

Srivani pointed out that the century-old network not only risks bursting but also facilitates sewage seepage into drinking water lines, causing serious contamination. This concern is especially grave in areas where drainage and water pipelines are dangerously close. Despite being widespread, these issues often go unnoticed due to the subtle signs of contamination.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Srivani cited multiple instances of neglect in managing these infrastructure challenges. She called for immediate action, highlighting the chronic shortages of staff, funds, and resources that hamper efficient system management. According to Srivani, prioritizing the overhaul of these underground systems is crucial for keeping pace with urban development and safeguarding public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)