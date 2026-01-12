Left Menu

Alembic Pharma Secures Tentative USFDA Nod for Bosutinib 400 mg Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has obtained tentative approval from the USFDA for its Bosutinib tablets, used to treat specific types of cancer. The approval pertains to the 400 mg strength tablets and is the equivalent of PF Prism CV's Bosulif tablets. Alembic previously secured final approval for 100 mg and 500 mg strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:36 IST
Alembic Pharma Secures Tentative USFDA Nod for Bosutinib 400 mg Tablets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration for its Bosutinib tablets, a significant development in cancer treatment. Announced on Monday, the approval is for the 400 mg strength, important for treating specific chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) cases.

The approval by USFDA represents a supplemental abbreviated new drug application (sANDA) for Bosutinib tablets 400 mg. These tablets are therapeutically equivalent to the reference drug Bosulif tablets by PF Prism CV. This equivalence ensures the medication meets the stringent guidelines for effectiveness and safety.

This decision follows Alembic's previous success in gaining final approval for its 100 mg and 500 mg Bosutinib tablets. Bosutinib plays a critical role in treating adult patients with chronic, accelerated, or blast phase Ph+ CML, especially those newly diagnosed or resistant to prior therapies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalries Unveiled: A Capture Unravels Underworld Secrets

Gang Rivalries Unveiled: A Capture Unravels Underworld Secrets

 India
2
Hong Kong's Landmark Trial: Jimmy Lai and the Fight for Democracy

Hong Kong's Landmark Trial: Jimmy Lai and the Fight for Democracy

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Poll Disbursement in Maharashtra

Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Poll Disbursement in Maharashtra

 India
4
Revolutionizing Road Safety: IIT Indore's AI-Powered Traffic System

Revolutionizing Road Safety: IIT Indore's AI-Powered Traffic System

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026