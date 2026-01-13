Delhi Enhances Free Treatment Income Limit under EWS Category

The Delhi High Court acknowledged the city government's move to increase the income threshold for availing free treatment under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category at city hospitals. This limit has been raised to Rs five lakh annually.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet P S Arora highlighted the availability of these health facilities at government hospitals and private hospitals that occupy land at concessional rates across Delhi. This decision follows the government's submission on January 8, reflecting revised income criteria.

The authorities are directed to publicize the changes extensively to ensure that eligible citizens are informed. This revision aligns with a past court initiative addressing deficiencies in government hospitals' critical care, overseen by AIIMS director and guided by Lawyer Ashok Agarwal.

