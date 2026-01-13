Left Menu

Delhi Enhances Free Treatment Income Limit under EWS Category

The Delhi High Court recorded the city government's submission to raise the income limit for free treatment under the EWS category to Rs five lakh annually. This applies to all government hospitals and private hospitals on concessional land. The court urged broad publicity for the enhanced benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:53 IST
Delhi Enhances Free Treatment Income Limit under EWS Category
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court acknowledged the city government's move to increase the income threshold for availing free treatment under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category at city hospitals. This limit has been raised to Rs five lakh annually.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet P S Arora highlighted the availability of these health facilities at government hospitals and private hospitals that occupy land at concessional rates across Delhi. This decision follows the government's submission on January 8, reflecting revised income criteria.

The authorities are directed to publicize the changes extensively to ensure that eligible citizens are informed. This revision aligns with a past court initiative addressing deficiencies in government hospitals' critical care, overseen by AIIMS director and guided by Lawyer Ashok Agarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

 Global
2
Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

 Germany
3
Trailblazer from Tragedy: Ranjana's Journey to the BSF

Trailblazer from Tragedy: Ranjana's Journey to the BSF

 India
4
Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms

Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026