Left Menu

Park Medi World: North India's Expanding Healthcare Titan

Park Medi World Limited aims to become North India's largest hospital network by expanding its presence and capacity. The recent acquisition of three hospitals adds 810 beds, with a goal of 5,000 beds by 2028. This growth strategy emphasizes sustainable and high-quality healthcare delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:58 IST
Park Medi World: North India's Expanding Healthcare Titan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Park Medi World Limited, with ambitions to become the leader in North India's healthcare sector, is implementing an aggressive growth strategy focused on broadening its network and enhancing clinical capabilities. Shareholders and investors can anticipate a scalable healthcare platform that leverages predictable demand and regional strengths for long-term value.

The company has enhanced its footprint with the acquisition of three hospitals in Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. These acquisitions, adding around 810 beds, reflect Park Medi World's commitment to disciplined capital allocation and expansion, aiming to exceed 5,000 beds by FY28.

Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Park Medi World, emphasized that the goal is not just expansion, but creating an integrated, high-quality hospital platform. This includes careful capital allocation, clinical strength, and readiness for integration. Park Medi World aims for operational excellence and trustworthiness as it cements its leadership in North India's organized healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Demands Justice in Teen's Alleged Rape

Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Demands Justice in Teen's Alleged Rape

 India
2
Mystery in the Fields: Farmer's Tragic Demise

Mystery in the Fields: Farmer's Tragic Demise

 India
3
CFA Society India's Milestone India Investment Conference Explores AI and Geopolitics

CFA Society India's Milestone India Investment Conference Explores AI and Ge...

 India
4
Cross-Border Marriage Sparks Controversy and Legal Battle

Cross-Border Marriage Sparks Controversy and Legal Battle

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026