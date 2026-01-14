Park Medi World: North India's Expanding Healthcare Titan

Park Medi World Limited, with ambitions to become the leader in North India's healthcare sector, is implementing an aggressive growth strategy focused on broadening its network and enhancing clinical capabilities. Shareholders and investors can anticipate a scalable healthcare platform that leverages predictable demand and regional strengths for long-term value.

The company has enhanced its footprint with the acquisition of three hospitals in Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. These acquisitions, adding around 810 beds, reflect Park Medi World's commitment to disciplined capital allocation and expansion, aiming to exceed 5,000 beds by FY28.

Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Park Medi World, emphasized that the goal is not just expansion, but creating an integrated, high-quality hospital platform. This includes careful capital allocation, clinical strength, and readiness for integration. Park Medi World aims for operational excellence and trustworthiness as it cements its leadership in North India's organized healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)