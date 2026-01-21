Doctors Unveil Indoor Air's Impact on Health at Delhi Meet

In the face of Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis, over 100 senior medical experts converged at The Oberoi in New Delhi. Their mission was to spotlight a crucial but often-overlooked challenge: indoor air pollution in healthcare settings.

The closed-door session, orchestrated by DP Purifier alongside Heal Foundation, delved into the adverse effects of indoor pollution on health. Experts shared alarming data linking poor indoor air quality to increased infection rates and slower recovery times.

German air scientist Mr. Jaseb delivered an enlightening presentation, unraveling the complexities of indoor air pollutants. He emphasized innovative solutions like ceiling-mounted systems that promise improved air circulation in critical healthcare zones.