Doctors Unveil Indoor Air's Impact on Health at Delhi Meet
Over 100 medical experts gathered in New Delhi to address the often-overlooked issue of indoor air pollution in healthcare settings. Experts highlighted the correlation between poor indoor air quality and rising health problems. Practical solutions were discussed by Dr. Tanya Sharma and air scientist Jaseb for improving air quality in medical environments.
In the face of Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis, over 100 senior medical experts converged at The Oberoi in New Delhi. Their mission was to spotlight a crucial but often-overlooked challenge: indoor air pollution in healthcare settings.
The closed-door session, orchestrated by DP Purifier alongside Heal Foundation, delved into the adverse effects of indoor pollution on health. Experts shared alarming data linking poor indoor air quality to increased infection rates and slower recovery times.
German air scientist Mr. Jaseb delivered an enlightening presentation, unraveling the complexities of indoor air pollutants. He emphasized innovative solutions like ceiling-mounted systems that promise improved air circulation in critical healthcare zones.