Doctors Unveil Indoor Air's Impact on Health at Delhi Meet

Over 100 medical experts gathered in New Delhi to address the often-overlooked issue of indoor air pollution in healthcare settings. Experts highlighted the correlation between poor indoor air quality and rising health problems. Practical solutions were discussed by Dr. Tanya Sharma and air scientist Jaseb for improving air quality in medical environments.

Updated: 21-01-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:06 IST
In the face of Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis, over 100 senior medical experts converged at The Oberoi in New Delhi. Their mission was to spotlight a crucial but often-overlooked challenge: indoor air pollution in healthcare settings.

The closed-door session, orchestrated by DP Purifier alongside Heal Foundation, delved into the adverse effects of indoor pollution on health. Experts shared alarming data linking poor indoor air quality to increased infection rates and slower recovery times.

German air scientist Mr. Jaseb delivered an enlightening presentation, unraveling the complexities of indoor air pollutants. He emphasized innovative solutions like ceiling-mounted systems that promise improved air circulation in critical healthcare zones.

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

