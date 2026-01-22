Left Menu

G S K Velu Reappointed as FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council Chairman for 2025-26

G S K Velu has been reappointed as the chairman of FICCI's Tamil Nadu State Council for 2025-26, marking his fifth consecutive year in the role. Velu, a prominent healthcare entrepreneur, has significantly contributed to India's healthcare sector and has been recognized both nationally and internationally.

Updated: 22-01-2026 17:44 IST
Industry body FICCI has reappointed G S K Velu as the chairman of its Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2025-26, highlighting his continued leadership in this pivotal role for a fifth consecutive term.

Velu, a key figure in the healthcare sector, serves as chairman and managing director of multiple healthcare firms including Trivitron Group and Neuberg Diagnostics. His influential roles extend to various other healthcare institutions, demonstrating his comprehensive impact on the industry.

Under Velu's guidance, Tamil Nadu aims to strengthen its position in manufacturing excellence and healthcare innovation. His dedication to policy collaboration aims to generate scalable and globally competitive outcomes from the region. Velu's reappointment underscores his substantial contributions to the healthcare manufacturing sector and med-tech policy advocacy.

