US Withdrawal from WHO: A Global Health Setback

The United States has officially ended its membership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), concluding a commitment that spanned nearly eight decades. The move, initiated by then-President Donald Trump over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, carries financial and global health implications.

Despite the separation, the US remains indebted to the WHO, owing more than $130 million, raising concerns among health experts about the potential impact on global health initiatives. Lawrence Gostin, a health law expert, highlights that this decision could weaken the development of vaccines and response strategies for emerging health threats.

Formerly a major contributor to WHO efforts, the US's withdrawal poses challenges for the organisation. Critics, including public health experts, view this as a shortsighted move, potentially destabilizing efforts to battle diseases like polio and improving maternal and child health worldwide.

