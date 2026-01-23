Left Menu

US Withdrawal from WHO: A Global Health Setback

The US has finalized its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, a year after President Trump announced the decision. Despite this, the US owes WHO more than $130 million. Experts warn that the exit complicates efforts to combat global health threats, as the US was a significant contributor and participant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has officially ended its membership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), concluding a commitment that spanned nearly eight decades. The move, initiated by then-President Donald Trump over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, carries financial and global health implications.

Despite the separation, the US remains indebted to the WHO, owing more than $130 million, raising concerns among health experts about the potential impact on global health initiatives. Lawrence Gostin, a health law expert, highlights that this decision could weaken the development of vaccines and response strategies for emerging health threats.

Formerly a major contributor to WHO efforts, the US's withdrawal poses challenges for the organisation. Critics, including public health experts, view this as a shortsighted move, potentially destabilizing efforts to battle diseases like polio and improving maternal and child health worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

