Innovative Health Advances: From Brain-Computer Interfaces to RSV Vaccines
Recent health news highlights include China's approval of the first commercial brain-computer interface device, GSK's expanded RSV vaccine use in the U.S., Viatris' lawsuit settlement over Henrietta Lacks' cells, cautious FDA vape licensing, and a proposed easing of sterilization gas limits. Economic pressures push Americans to cut expenses for healthcare.
In a groundbreaking move, China's drug regulator has approved the commercial launch of a brain-computer interface system, the first of its kind globally, designed to aid patients with paralysis. Manufactured by Borui Kang Medical Technology, this device aims to restore basic motor functions and communication capabilities.
Adding to recent health advances, British drugmaker GSK announced the U.S. FDA has expanded the age range for its RSV vaccine, Arexvy, to protect at-risk adults aged 18-49. This broadened scope underscores efforts to combat respiratory illnesses across various demographics.
In legal news, Viatris settled a lawsuit with the family of Henrietta Lacks, whose 'immortal' cells have been pivotal in medical research. Meanwhile, FDA's cautious approval of a tobacco-flavored vape and a potential easing of sterilization gas restrictions reflect the ongoing challenges in health regulation and industry adaptations.
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