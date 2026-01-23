DFFE Warns Public Against Using Transformer Oil Due to Serious Health Risks

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has issued a strong warning to the public against the use of transformer oil or any other electrical equipment oil on the body or for non-industrial purposes, citing serious risks to human health and the environment.

The department cautioned that such oils may contain Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) – highly toxic chemicals that were historically used in industrial and electrical applications and are now strictly regulated due to their harmful effects.

What Are PCBs?

PCBs are man-made organic chemicals that were manufactured globally between 1929 and 1989 and widely used as coolants and insulating fluids in:

Electrical transformers and capacitors,

Hydraulic systems, and

Other industrial equipment.

In South Africa, PCBs were commonly used by energy-intensive sectors such as mining, power generation and distribution, paper and pulp, and the chemical industry.

Although their production was banned decades ago in many countries, PCBs persist in older equipment and contaminated environments, posing an ongoing threat.

Dangerous Misconceptions in Communities

During engagements with municipalities in 2024, the DFFE identified dangerous misconceptions in some communities, including beliefs that transformer oil can be used to treat ailments such as rheumatic arthritis.

“This has led to requests being made to municipal officials for access to transformer oil – some of which can be contaminated with PCBs,” the department said.

The department strongly warned against this practice and called on municipal officials not to supply transformer oil to members of the public under any circumstances.

Serious Health and Environmental Risks

The DFFE emphasised that PCBs are associated with severe health impacts, including:

Increased cancer risk,

Immune system suppression,

Reproductive and developmental disorders,

Neurological damage, and

Endocrine system disruption.

“Studies have shown that PCBs have the potential to cause a variety of adverse effects on both human health and the environment. They are considered possible human carcinogens,” the department said.

PCBs are also classified as persistent organic pollutants (POPs), meaning they do not easily break down in the environment and can accumulate in the food chain.

South Africa’s Regulatory Response

In 2014, South Africa gazetted the Regulations to Phase-Out the Use of PCBs and PCB-Contaminated Materials, which set out legal requirements to eliminate these substances.

“The purpose of the regulations is to prescribe requirements to phase out the use of PCB materials and PCB-contaminated materials,” the department said.

Since then, affected sectors have made progress toward meeting national phase-out targets.

2025 International Deadline

South Africa is currently implementing a national project to support municipalities in eliminating PCB-containing equipment, as part of its obligations under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants.

The Convention sets 2025 as the deadline for the elimination of PCBs.

The department urged communities to avoid any contact with transformer oil, report unsafe practices, and seek medical advice from qualified healthcare professionals rather than using unverified and dangerous substances.